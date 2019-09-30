Lsv Asset Management Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.09 Million; Market Value Rose; Lyon Street Capital Position In Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) Was Increased

Lyon Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The hedge fund held 14,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $98.52. About 290,710 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 3 Water Restrictions to be Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, March 16; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Rev $275.7M; 05/03/2018 Sa’ Nyu Wa Turns 1: World’s Only Fine Dining Experience With Grand Canyon Views Marks 1st Anniversary; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 06/03/2018 – HLC APPROVES GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY PROPOSAL; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 188,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.24M, down from 196,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $139.05. About 6.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold LOPE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 41.96 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 57,700 shares to 241,200 shares, valued at $12.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 283,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Bankunited Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.