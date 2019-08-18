Lsv Asset Management Trimmed Its Archer (ADM) Stake; First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Lsv Asset Management decreased Archer (ADM) stake by 8.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lsv Asset Management sold 420,051 shares as Archer (ADM)’s stock declined 6.78%. The Lsv Asset Management holds 4.50M shares with $193.94M value, down from 4.92 million last quarter. Archer now has $21.08B valuation. The stock increased 2.94% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 3.76M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 23/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-EU faces biodiesel import surge after anti-dumping duty ends; 01/05/2018 – ADM Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Second Consecutive Year; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO SUPPORT NEW STRUCTURE; 01/05/2018 – ADM CFO RAY YOUNG MAKES COMMENTS ON OILSEEDS; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Sees Improving Market Conditions for Many Businesses; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q EPS 70c; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES HISTORICAL TAX BILL DECLINING ON NEW TAX LAW; 17/04/2018 – China fans trade dispute with hefty deposit on U.S. sorghum imports; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Rev $15.53B; 30/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Brazil’s commodities firms scramble to resume ops amid trucker protests

Among 4 analysts covering First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Solar has $75 highest and $6000 lowest target. $68’s average target is 10.23% above currents $61.69 stock price. First Solar had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, February 22. The stock of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by J.P. Morgan. Bank of America maintained First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, April 10. See First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Roth Capital New Target: $60.0000 75.0000

10/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: $64 New Target: $75 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

The stock increased 4.10% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $61.69. About 905,882 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ First Solar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSLR); 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi and Mary Wilkie Ebrahimi Acquire 5.09% Stake in First Solar; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR 1Q EPS 78C, EST. LOSS 10C; 13/03/2018 Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana; 06/04/2018 – 8point3 Energy Partners LP Announces Mailing of Proxy Statement; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q EPS 78c; 22/03/2018 – First Solar, Then Steel — Is Trump’s Next Trade Target Nuclear?; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO, ADD 500 JOBS; 01/05/2018 – First Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 NET SALES $2.45 BLN TO $2.65 BLN

First Solar, Inc. provides solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.50 billion. It operates through two divisions, Components and Systems. It has a 272.96 P/E ratio. The Components segment designs, makes, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold First Solar, Inc. shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Group Incorporated Inc owns 331,854 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability has 880,772 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors stated it has 16,810 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co has 0.01% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 4,465 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 250 shares or 0% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% or 552,807 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 298,294 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa stated it has 0.26% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Howe Rusling Inc holds 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) or 40 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 10,703 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 1.53M shares. Alps Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 39,323 shares. Kwmg Lc holds 0% or 99 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 102,000 shares.

More notable recent First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Might Be Better Off Without Debt – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of First Solar Plunged 10.4% Today – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Solar hit with unexpected Q2 loss – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Solar Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Solar (FSLR) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Lsv Asset Management increased Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) stake by 364,078 shares to 2.77M valued at $115.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nacco Industries Inc. (NYSE:NC) stake by 10,348 shares and now owns 85,643 shares. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) was raised too.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R bought $1.00M worth of stock or 23,657 shares. On Tuesday, August 6 Young Ray G bought $124,899 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 3,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,906 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt owns 566,361 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). The Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 56,720 were reported by Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co. The Massachusetts-based Northeast Investment has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Westpac Banking invested 0% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). First Interstate Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 250 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 14,637 shares stake. Regentatlantic Lc reported 0.34% stake. 300 were accumulated by Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc. Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Moreover, Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Lc has 0.05% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 3,836 shares. State Bank Of America De has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Kornitzer Management Inc Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 87,775 shares.