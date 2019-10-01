Lsv Asset Management Trimmed American National Insurance Company (ANAT) Stake; Pinnacle Holdings Raised Its Jpmorgan (JPM) Holding

Lsv Asset Management decreased American National Insurance Company (ANAT) stake by 45.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lsv Asset Management sold 115,017 shares as American National Insurance Company (ANAT)’s stock rose 6.92%. The Lsv Asset Management holds 135,146 shares with $15.74 million value, down from 250,163 last quarter. American National Insurance Company now has $3.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $121.95. About 36,891 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased Jpmorgan (JPM) stake by 0.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc acquired 4 shares as Jpmorgan (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 22,828 shares with $2.55B value, up from 22,824 last quarter. Jpmorgan now has $369.21B valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $115.47. About 10.09M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties Sells Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase for $140M; 30/03/2018 – JPMorgan $8 Billion Jury Loss to Widow Faces Massive Reduction; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Rtg On JPMorgan Comm Mtg Sec Corp 2004-LN2; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Fed Shouldn’t Focus on Dollar (Video); 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $62.6 Million Of Us Rmbs Impacted By J.P. Morgan Settlement; 09/03/2018 – EXPECT AIRLINES MAY RAISE 1Q GUIDANCE AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – ETF Daily News: $TBT JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said many people underestimate the possibility of higher inflation and; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spin-off for blockchain project; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS THEY WILL REVIEW INVESTMENTS IN PRIVATE PRISONS

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 18,200 shares worth $2.00 million on Thursday, August 8.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 9.70% above currents $115.47 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Value stake by 11,597 shares to 2,430 valued at $147.45M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Andeavor Logistics stake by 534 shares and now owns 40,732 shares. Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,756 are owned by Moller Fincl Service. Hartford Management Co reported 1.38% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 9,742 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Bainco Intl Investors has invested 1.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Omers Administration owns 4.54M shares or 5.35% of their US portfolio. Halsey Inc Ct holds 38,640 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Lourd Cap Lc accumulated 0.11% or 11,059 shares. Mcf Lc reported 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii, a New York-based fund reported 2,148 shares. Cetera Advsrs reported 97,430 shares. Raub Brock Mngmt LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nelson Roberts Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1.8% or 67,976 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 178,427 shares stake. 177,694 are held by Finemark Retail Bank. Sadoff Investment Management Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,378 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold ANAT shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.95 million shares or 0.51% more from 16.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Com reported 7,745 shares. 9,500 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 0.03% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) or 2,030 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 3,601 shares. Moreover, Shufro Rose And Co Lc has 0.19% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 17,054 shares. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 76,968 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 200 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 39,683 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.86% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 71,153 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Rk Asset Limited Liability accumulated 81,599 shares or 9.12% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 14,655 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl accumulated 3,123 shares or 0% of the stock.

Lsv Asset Management increased Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) stake by 186,579 shares to 1.38M valued at $49.70 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYN) stake by 178,920 shares and now owns 2.96M shares. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) was raised too.