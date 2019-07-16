Lsv Asset Management Stake in Kla (KLAC) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Rose; As Fair Isaac (FICO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Credit Agricole S A Lowered Holding

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 2,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,343 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 20,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $342.04. About 65,468 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Kla Corporation (KLAC) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 192,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.11 million, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Kla Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $122.93. About 473,694 shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Buy Orbotech for $69.02/Share; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sets $2B Share-Repurchase Authorization; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Invsts owns 130,474 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 9,400 shares. Advisory Services Networks Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). First Citizens Bank & Trust And holds 1,993 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 12,074 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Pa reported 10,945 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meridian Counsel invested in 1,048 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 11,694 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Management. Northern Trust has 261,451 shares. Metropolitan Life Communications owns 34,365 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cleararc Capital Incorporated stated it has 747 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 19,739 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 475,653 shares.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 17.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.07 per share. FICO’s profit will be $36.53M for 67.87 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,855 shares to 17,583 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 6,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $8.19 million activity. $470,767 worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares were sold by Leonard Michael S. Scadina Mark R had sold 10,000 shares worth $2.32M. $1.15M worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) was sold by Huyard Wayne Elliot. 9,000 shares valued at $1.91M were sold by Wells Stuart on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 15,303 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 728 shares. Hikari has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Proshare Limited Liability Com has 0.09% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 131,338 shares. Department Mb Comml Bank N A owns 63 shares. Japan-based Nomura Holdings has invested 0% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Griffin Asset Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 2,685 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 89,202 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Utd Advisers Lc reported 1,742 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers has 284,961 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.11% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 2.66M shares. Moreover, Fiduciary has 0.06% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 18,893 shares. Argi Investment reported 0.03% of its portfolio in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Oak Associate Limited Oh owns 4.6% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 630,192 shares.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15,512 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $56.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 144,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.51M shares, and cut its stake in Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $119,198 activity.