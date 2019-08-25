Lsv Asset Management Stake in Exelon (EXC) Trimmed by $8.02 Million as Valuation Declined; First Financial Has Raised Its Holding in Comcast (CMCSA) by $724,074

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 13.64 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST IS SAID PREPARED FOR MID-JUNE FOX BID, CNBC’S FABER SAY; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 5th Update; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 21/05/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Exelon Corporation (EXC) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 160,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 13.04M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $653.93M, down from 13.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Exelon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 5.86 million shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.20; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 429,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 6,280 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corp holds 0.07% or 601,464 shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Pinnacle reported 4,449 shares stake. Nbt Bancorporation N A holds 7,929 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Company has 0.23% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Boston Private Wealth Limited Company accumulated 4,269 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru has 870,454 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gru has 0.29% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Energy Income Prtnrs Lc accumulated 4.87 million shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.18% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.68% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Calamos Limited Liability has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 196,547 shares to 230,033 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 37,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking has 1.06M shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Llc invested in 806,614 shares. 7.64M are owned by Fayez Sarofim. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv, New York-based fund reported 120 shares. Bragg holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 150,433 shares. Amg Natl Tru National Bank accumulated 0.03% or 12,998 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 170,612 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 2.50 million shares. Campbell Newman Asset Inc invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Howe Rusling has 353,819 shares for 2.45% of their portfolio. Findlay Park Prtn Llp reported 10.40 million shares. 155,966 were accumulated by Hl Fincl Ser Ltd Company. Md Sass Invsts Ser, New York-based fund reported 681,182 shares. Schroder Mgmt Gru has invested 0.32% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.