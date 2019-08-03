Lsv Asset Management Stake in Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Has Upped by $527,400; Verus Financial Partners Upped Holding in Anthem (ANTM) by $592,020

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 844,279 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 29,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 2.95 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.16 million, up from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Brixmor Property Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 2.45 million shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Brixmor Property Group Provides Update On Successful Execution Of 2018 Capital Recycling Objectives – PRNewswire” on January 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brixmor Property Group Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brixmor Property Group Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brixmor Property Group Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.