Lsv Asset Management Raised Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Position; Healthequity (HQY) Shareholder Diker Management Boosted Position

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $61.49. About 513,407 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY)

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) by 46.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 965,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 3.06M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.72M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.3. About 436,673 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 8.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 05/03/2018 Arbor Announces the Appointment of Frank Lutz as Executive Vice President, Chief Production Officer; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pultegroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 34,200 shares to 8.29M shares, valued at $231.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 64,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,200 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Usa Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold ABR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 41.17 million shares or 8.85% more from 37.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Group Inc Inc Llp owns 1.79 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wasatch Advsrs has 0.28% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) for 1.98 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 4,212 shares. Cipher Capital LP holds 0.02% or 19,163 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Franklin Res Incorporated invested in 0% or 210,845 shares. Sterling Capital Management Lc owns 0.01% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) for 76,158 shares. Voloridge Invest Limited Com reported 16,729 shares. 873,346 were accumulated by Northern Trust. The California-based Aperio Group Limited has invested 0% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Advisory Svcs Network Lc accumulated 15,101 shares. 37,814 were accumulated by Lpl Limited Liability Com. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 29,293 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp accumulated 0.02% or 174,890 shares.