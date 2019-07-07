Lsv Asset Management Position in Walmart (WMT) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose; Columbia Asset Management Lowered Its Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Stake by $483,982 as Stock Rose

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $265.03. About 137,827 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 29.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 618,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.63 million, down from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.98. About 3.58M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart; 17/05/2018 – WALMART 1Q U.S. COMPS EX-FUEL UP 2.1%, EST. UP 2.3%; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – EXCLUDING CURRENCY, QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE WAS $120.7 BLN, UP 2.7 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart May Soon Be Ready to Hit Amazon Hard in India; 20/03/2018 – KFDM News: BREAKING:; Federal judge blocks TABC from prohibiting Walmart from selling liquor in Texas. The federal court; 04/04/2018 – Much of the focus of late has been on Walmart’s rival Amazon; 30/05/2018 – If its patent filings were any indication, Walmart’s future may include in-store drone assistants and smart shopping carts; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: View Flipkart Deal Favorably as It Provides Walmart Immediate Scale in Burgeoning Indian E-Commerce Arena; 14/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID CLOSE TO FINALIZING FLIPKART DEAL:BUS. STANDARD

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 7.89% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $84.21 million for 40.40 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.89% EPS growth.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $374.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 42,900 shares to 66,468 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,164 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity. $165,024 worth of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) shares were bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 27,300 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $68.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 8,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,924 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.14 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

