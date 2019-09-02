Lsv Asset Management Position in The Children’s Place (PLCE) Lowered by $3.45 Million as Valuation Declined; Shareholder Capital Investment Services Of America Boosted Wabtec (WAB) Stake

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Wabtec (WAB) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 75,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 194,657 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, up from 119,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Wabtec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.21. About 1.02M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 35,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% . The institutional investor held 360,060 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.03 million, down from 395,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in The Children’s Place Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $87.25. About 452,260 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 20/03/2018 – THE CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR GREATER CHINA MARKET, WITH ZHEJIANG SEMIR GARMENT CO. LTD, PARENT OF BALABALA; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – ANNOUNCES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place Announces $125M Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place Raises Dividend to 50c; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Backs FY Adj EPS $7.95-Adj EPS $8.20; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees FY Comparable Retail Sales Up 3.5%-4.5%; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees 12% Operating Margin and $12 in EPS by End 2020; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $7.95 TO $8.20; 17/05/2018 – The Children’s Place Continues Capital Return Program, Declares Quarterly Dividend

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21. Shares for $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L. 16.97 million shares valued at $1.19 billion were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) by 37,400 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $22.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) by 261,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in The Chemours Company.

