Lsv Asset Management Position in Ncr (NCR) Lowered as Stock Value Rose; Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Shareholder Highline Capital Management Upped Its Position by $2.86 Million as Stock Value Declined

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 37,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 974,080 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.14 million, up from 936,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 1.47 million shares traded or 163.29% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace; 26/04/2018 – Grace Announces Surcharge on FCC SOx Reduction Additives; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 5%-7%; Had Seen 4%-6%; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER REPORTS 9.9 PCT STAKE IN W. R. GRACE & CO, AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ W R Grace & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRA); 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q EPS 64c; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NCR) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 362,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $166.42M, down from 5.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Ncr Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.55. About 2.16 million shares traded or 123.82% up from the average. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 07/05/2018 – NCR’s Point of Sale Innovations Win Accolade at iF DESIGN Awards 2018; 23/04/2018 – NCR TO CLOSE 2 COLUMBUS, GEORGIA AREA MANUFACTURING PLANTS; 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 REVENUE OF 6.91 BLN NAIRA VS 7.06 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 10/05/2018 – NCR CEO and Incoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases; 01/05/2018 – NCR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 65C, EST. 75C; 30/04/2018 – NCR Names Michael Hayford Chief Executive Officer, Frank Martire Executive Chairman, And Bill Nuti Chairman Emeritus; 01/05/2018 – NCR Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – UPON STEPPING DOWN, NUTI WILL BE NAMED CHAIRMAN EMERITUS AND SERVE AS A CONSULTANT TO NCR; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Revenue Growth Flat to Up 3%; 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti Will Be Named Chmn Emeritus and Serve as Consultant

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $15.32 million activity. Dockman William C. also bought $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares. La Force Andrew Hudson III bought $276,160 worth of stock.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 538,000 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $49.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 400,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78M shares, and cut its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 9,243 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.02% or 20,000 shares. Voya Invest Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 15,824 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Co (Trc) holds 6,083 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Oppenheimer Asset has 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.44% or 385,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Goldman Sachs reported 599,447 shares stake. Los Angeles Equity Rech reported 139,611 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont reported 94 shares. Stifel Fin holds 0% or 16,418 shares. First Manhattan Co accumulated 52,377 shares.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) by 188,400 shares to 2.15 million shares, valued at $120.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 907,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Analysts await NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NCR’s profit will be $80.67 million for 12.15 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by NCR Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.84% negative EPS growth.