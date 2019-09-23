Lsv Asset Management Lowered Its Toll Brothers (TOL) Holding by $1.14 Million; Stock Declined; As Webster Fin (WBS) Share Price Declined, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Cut Its Stake by $404,200

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Webster Fin (WBS) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The institutional investor held 285,579 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.64M, down from 294,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Webster Fin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.38. About 1.25 million shares traded or 95.93% up from the average. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500.

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 31,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.07 million, down from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 2.64M shares traded or 39.15% up from the average. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders lower as Toll Brothers warns on cost pressure; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers: Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Revenue Up 17% and Homebuilding Deliveries Up 15; 23/05/2018 – STARR CAPITAL GETS LIMITED INJUNCTION VS TOLL BROTHERS IN SUIT; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES THIRD-QUARTER ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF 23.4% OF REVENUES; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Rev $1.6B; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF BETWEEN 23.75% AND 24.25% OF REVENUES; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit

Analysts await Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 3.06% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.98 per share. WBS’s profit will be $92.59 million for 11.98 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Webster Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 35.10% or $0.73 from last year’s $2.08 per share. TOL’s profit will be $189.59M for 7.22 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Toll Brothers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.00% EPS growth.

