Lsv Asset Management Lowered Its Ncr (NCR) Position by $2.81 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Timber Creek Capital Management Stake In Capital One Finl Com (COF) Was Lifted

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 57.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 14,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 24,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $91.56. About 759,119 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One sells $17 bln of mortgages to Credit Suisse unit; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +110a, 7Y +150a; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NCR) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 104,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.71 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.92M, down from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Ncr Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.35. About 476,243 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 0.55% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – NCR REAFFIRMS ’18 1Q AND FY FINL GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 23/05/2018 – The ‘India Pharma Week’ Moves to Delhi-NCR in 2018; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 45C; 01/05/2018 – NCR Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 07/05/2018 – NCR’s Point of Sale Innovations Win Accolade at iF DESIGN Awards 2018; 01/05/2018 – NCR Backs 2018 EPS $2.08-EPS $2.48; 22/03/2018 – NCR Chmn and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Dn for Health Reasons

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 10,529 shares to 143,600 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) by 364,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Analysts await NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. NCR’s profit will be $79.26 million for 11.88 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by NCR Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 41,595 shares to 42,164 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.