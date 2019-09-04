Lsv Asset Management Lifted Toll Brothers (TOL) Stake; Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Lsv Asset Management increased Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) stake by 10.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lsv Asset Management acquired 118,700 shares as Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)’s stock declined 5.74%. The Lsv Asset Management holds 1.21 million shares with $43.73M value, up from 1.09M last quarter. Toll Brothers Inc. now has $5.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 1.50M shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Profit Falls on Higher Charges, Smaller Margin; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Toll Brothers Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Toll Brothers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOL); 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – STATE AND LOCAL TAX DEDUCTION HASN’T HURT SALES: TOLL BROS’ CEO; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Revenue Up 17% and Homebuilding Deliveries Up 15; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – BACKLOG VALUE AT SECOND-QUARTER END ROSE TO $6.36 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Toll Brothers CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months

Among 2 analysts covering Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Regulus Therapeutics has $2 highest and $1.5 lowest target. $1.75’s average target is 157.35% above currents $0.68 stock price. Regulus Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Wedbush. See Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) latest ratings:

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold New Target: $2 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Hold Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $6 New Target: $1.5 Maintain

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.78 million. The firm uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

More notable recent Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Percentage Of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Regulus Therapeutics to Present at the HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regulus (RGLS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Regulus Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Updates – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “52 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

The stock increased 8.87% or $0.0554 during the last trading session, reaching $0.68. About 239,092 shares traded or 43.37% up from the average. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) has declined 82.07% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLS News: 17/04/2018 – Kathryn J. Collier Joins Regulus Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Regulus to Provide First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 10, 2018; 07/03/2018 – REGULUS THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.14; 01/05/2018 – Regulus Cyber Raises $6.3M to Ensure Security & Mission Reliability for Autonomous Cars & Trucks, Robots, and Drones; 01/05/2018 – Regulus Initiates Multiple Ascending Dose Study in Healthy Volunteers of RGLS4326 for the Treatment of ADPKD; 07/03/2018 Regulus Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regulus Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLS); 01/05/2018 – Regulus Cyber Wins AUVSI XCELLENCE Award; 13/04/2018 – Regulus Steps to North and Intercepts 258 Metres With 0.43% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 4.62 g/t Ag (0.68% Cueq) at AntaKori, Peru; 10/05/2018 – Regulus Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 15c

Lsv Asset Management decreased Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) stake by 654,351 shares to 1.42 million valued at $77.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) stake by 616,455 shares and now owns 5.69 million shares. Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Toll Brothers has $37 highest and $32 lowest target. $35.33’s average target is -2.43% below currents $36.21 stock price. Toll Brothers had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Investments holds 0.13% or 677,318 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has 1,078 shares. Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 51,263 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) invested in 7,613 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd owns 47,998 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp has 94,389 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 240,339 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv has 386,178 shares. Hollencrest Mgmt reported 0.03% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,636 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.25% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Savings Bank Of America Corporation De holds 924,728 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability owns 0.14% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 17,600 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 25,511 shares.

More notable recent Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before You Buy Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Toll Brothers, Inc.’s (NYSE:TOL) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Toll Brothers Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.