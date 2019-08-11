Lsv Asset Management Lifted The Aes (AES) Position; Ws Management Lllp Cut Its Stake in G (GIII) by $5.27 Million as Valuation Declined

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in G (GIII) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 135,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The hedge fund held 340,257 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.60 million, down from 475,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 511,396 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B; 21/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Adj EPS 26c; 19/04/2018 – DJ G-III Apparel Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIII); 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-Loss 14c; 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in The Aes Corporation (AES) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 754,300 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64M, up from 709,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in The Aes Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 3.50M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 22/03/2018 – Brazil’s Eletropaulo to raise $500 mln for investment, pay debt; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE; 14/05/2018 – IPL Accelerates Toward a Cleaner Energy Future with Completion of Eagle Valley Natural Gas Plant; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Fincl Disclosures; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q REV. $2.74B, EST. $3.02B; 13/04/2018 – AES Announces Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE; 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q EBITDA R$258.9M, EST. R$285.8M; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Adj EPS 28c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,046 are owned by Evergreen Cap Lc. Tortoise Investment Ltd Com holds 0% or 248 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Limited Company stated it has 510,734 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Llc has 94,486 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com owns 417,838 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Federated Inc Pa invested in 359,243 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.5% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh reported 38,400 shares. Macroview Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 173 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Markston Limited Company reported 2,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Johnson Fincl Inc has 643 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 67,554 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 877 shares.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AES Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AES on Track to Attain Investment Grade Credit Ratings in 2020 and Reaffirms Outlook Through 2022 – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AES Corporation: The Turnaround Company – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “sPower and PSEG Long Island Help New York Move Towards Ambitious Clean Energy Goals – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 168,210 shares to 25.07 million shares, valued at $250.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 3.43 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,400 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

More notable recent G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why G-III Apparel Group Stock Tumbled Today Despite a Strong Earnings Report – Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For June 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pick These 5 Bargain Stocks With Enticing EV/EBITDA Ratios – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SBGI, AMG, GIII and ZNH among notable midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 14, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold GIII shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Cap Management accumulated 2.19% or 579,942 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.03% or 45,000 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 1.55M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 807,280 shares. Farmers & Merchants invested 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). American Interest Grp Incorporated holds 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) or 32,676 shares. Goldentree Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.77% or 409,650 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management has 0.06% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 321,120 shares. 5,390 are owned by First Hawaiian Savings Bank. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 64,718 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 1.08 million shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 27,853 shares. 380,000 were reported by Fort Washington Inv Advsr Incorporated Oh.

Analysts await G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GIII’s profit will be $11.26 million for 25.65 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (NASDAQ:REGN) by 60,600 shares to 90,100 shares, valued at $37.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 775,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).