Lsv Asset Management Lifted Its Viacom (VIAB) Position by $6.36 Million; Tradewinds Capital Management Holding in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Has Decreased by $617,000

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 92.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 61,700 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4,677 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51,000, down from 66,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $493.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 13,776 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Viacom Inc. (VIAB) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 219,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 5.08M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $151.78 million, up from 4.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Viacom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.43. About 1.22 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 16/05/2018 – Redstone family say CBS plan ‘invalid’ as courtroom showdown looms; 14/03/2018 – U.S. students walk out of class in solidarity with Florida shooting victims; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Redstones in attempt to block merger with Viacom; 10/04/2018 – Nickelodeon International Greenlights New Live Action Series “The Covurts”; 04/04/2018 – Morningstar: CBS makes an offer for Viacom — below its $12.5 billion market value; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Rev $3.15B; 08/03/2018 – MOVIEPASS™ BRINGS ON FORMER SPOTIFY & VIACOM EXEC AS CHIEF PROD; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS HAS POSTPONED 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY -STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS PLEASED BY COURT’S DECISION TO DENY CBS & ITS SPECIAL COMMITTEE’S MOTION; 16/04/2018 – Comedy Central, Superfly and Another Planet Entertainment Announce Top Tier Additions to the Stacked Clusterfest Lineup

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc, which manages about $444.11M and $244.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 16,955 shares to 28,036 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 6,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

