Lsv Asset Management Lifted Its Mfa Financial (MFA) Holding; Clorox Co (CLX) Sentiment Is 0.94

Lsv Asset Management increased Mfa Financial Inc. (MFA) stake by 19.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lsv Asset Management acquired 1.24M shares as Mfa Financial Inc. (MFA)’s stock declined 3.88%. The Lsv Asset Management holds 7.50 million shares with $53.85 million value, up from 6.26M last quarter. Mfa Financial Inc. now has $3.28B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 2.12M shares traded. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 9.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

Clorox Co (CLX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 282 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 299 reduced and sold positions in Clorox Co. The investment managers in our database reported: 95.58 million shares, down from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Clorox Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 251 Increased: 214 New Position: 68.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $151.27. About 796,831 shares traded. The Clorox Company (CLX) has risen 20.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd holds 10.09% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company for 2.78 million shares. America First Investment Advisors Llc owns 101,650 shares or 4.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Symons Capital Management Inc has 3.77% invested in the company for 59,204 shares. The New York-based Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 2.7% in the stock. Parnassus Investments Ca, a California-based fund reported 4.63 million shares.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.02 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. It has a 23.94 P/E ratio. The firm offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.19 million for 23.64 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold MFA shares while 63 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 333.68 million shares or 1.17% less from 337.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barnett & invested 0.03% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Quantbot Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Vanguard Group Inc reported 42.38 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Zacks invested in 0.05% or 365,030 shares. Paloma Prns Management Communication accumulated 91,017 shares. 84 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman. Carroll Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 8 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 31,897 shares. 811 are held by Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership. Prudential Public Limited Company invested 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). 1,113 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsrs. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru reported 6,663 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 76,915 shares. Moreover, Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 14,935 shares.

