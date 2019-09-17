Lsv Asset Management Increases Stake in Genesco (GCO); As Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Td Capital Management Lifted Stake

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Genesco Inc. (GCO) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 42,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.12% . The institutional investor held 260,900 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.03M, up from 218,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Genesco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $614.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $40.98. About 162,660 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC SEES FY 2019 SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $2.84 TO $3.27; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q EPS $2.90; 18/05/2018 – In April, Genesco Announced Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Capita; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, MARJORIE L. BOWEN AND JOSHUA E. SCHECHTER; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES, INCLUDING SAME STORE SALES AND COMPARABLE E-COMMERCE AND CATALOG SALES INCREASED 1%; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.05 TO $3.45; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Says Board Panel to Undertake Updated Review of Strategic Alternatives; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement with Legion Partners and 4010 Capital; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – HAS AGREED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD BY TWO DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC – FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE ASSUMES COMPARABLE SALES IN FLAT TO POSITIVE 2% RANGE

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 42.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 6,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 21,595 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, up from 15,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $96.16. About 783,655 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 28,200 shares to 660,300 shares, valued at $38.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 414,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,820 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).