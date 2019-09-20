Lsv Asset Management Increased Its Stake in First Horizon National (FHN) as Stock Rose; Toronto Dominion Bank Boosted Canadian Imperial Bank Of Comm (CM) Stake by $339.10 Million as Stock Value Declined

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 260,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 4.60 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.71M, up from 4.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in First Horizon National Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 2.68M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Comm (CM) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 4.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 18.19M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 billion, up from 13.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Comm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.73B market cap company. It closed at $83.82 lastly. It is down 13.57% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 28 investors sold FHN shares while 96 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 251.42 million shares or 6.78% less from 269.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heartland reported 43,813 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 79,228 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust Com invested in 0% or 400 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Llc reported 0.02% stake. Thompson Inv Mgmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 60,310 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Ls Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 15,468 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parnassus Investments Ca owns 9.79M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Ancora Ltd Liability, a Us-based fund reported 16,021 shares. Moreover, Alps Advisors has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 25,776 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Connable Office accumulated 26,211 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Nordea Inv Ab reported 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Hightower Advsr has 16,546 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 117,849 shares to 8.21M shares, valued at $151.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Hackett Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 68,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,167 shares, and cut its stake in American Airlines Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

