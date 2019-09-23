Lsv Asset Management Increased Its Knoll (KNL) Stake; Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose While Marsico Capital Management Cut Its Position

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Knoll Inc. (KNL) by 83.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 726,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.65M, up from 868,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Knoll Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.36. About 82,737 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 14.55% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 25/04/2018 – Knoll 2Q EPS 31c; 04/05/2018 – Andrew Cogan, Knoll CEO, May 4 Interview with Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas; 25/04/2018 – Knoll 2Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, EST. 33C; 23/03/2018 – Knoll Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL INC – QTRLY DILUTED SHR NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY LOSS ON EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT, ACQUISITION EXPENSES, RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 25/05/2018 – SHELL SHUTTING PRODUCTION IN RAM POWELL HUB IN VIOSCA KNOLL AREA OF GULF OF MEXICO; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL, REPORTS SUCCESSION PLAN FOR CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Knoll CEO Cogan on Designing the Modern Day Office (Video)

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 1,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $196.94 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $186.63. About 8.68M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – CHANNEL 4 NEWS REPORTS FACEBOOK CARRYING OUT OWN PROBE; 23/04/2018 – Facebook Sued in Class Action That Alleges Users’ Personal Information Was Misused In An Attempt To Influence The 2016 Presidential Election; 19/03/2018 – Meet Christopher Wylie, the millennial whistleblower behind Facebook’s data controvery; 01/05/2018 – Simon Cullen: #Breaking: Facebook is going to build a “clear history” button so users can delete their browsing history on the; 28/03/2018 – Facebook won’t reveal its own smart speaker at the F8 developer conference in May, Bloomberg reported; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, Google Political Ads Could Face New Rules (Correct); 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. House Commerce panel April 11 – committee; 06/03/2018 – CBC News Alerts: BREAKING: Reuters reports Blackberry has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Facebook, WhatsApp and; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Kennedy Says Doesn’t Want to Regulate Facebook (Video); 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts L.P. (NYSE:HST) by 61,600 shares to 6.46 million shares, valued at $117.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company by 590,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05M shares, and cut its stake in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 259,070 shares to 280,433 shares, valued at $40.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.05 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

