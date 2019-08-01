Lsv Asset Management Increased Its Cabot (CBT) Holding by $14.93 Million; Occidental Pete (OXY) Share Price Declined While Veritable LP Has Lowered Holding

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Cabot Corporation (CBT) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 364,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 2.77M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.22 million, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Cabot Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.99% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 389,383 shares traded or 11.18% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Cordeiro To Retire And Appoints Erica McLaughlin As Chief Financial Officer; 20/03/2018 – Cabot Corp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/03/2018 CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment System; 23/04/2018 – CABOT CORP – CORDEIRO WILL REMAIN WITH CABOT IN ADVISORY CAPACITY THROUGH END OF YEAR TO ASSIST IN A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS, EBIT LOWER IN QTR THAN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER DUE TO LOWER VOLUMES AND PRICING IN MERCURY REMOVAL PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – CABOT BOARD BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 33C/SHR FROM 31.5C, EST. 33C; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04, EST. 99C; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP – ENTERED INTO A MULTI-YEAR EUROPEAN LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH CABOT CORPORATION

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 5,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 35,076 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 40,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 12.90 million shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 23,509 shares to 3.13M shares, valued at $400.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37M shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 108,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Com has 5,956 shares. Regions Corp reported 7,610 shares stake. Shaker Lc Oh reported 0.27% stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 11,053 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 14,367 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Management. Gsa Cap Partners Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,986 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) or 42,054 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 6,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 10 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Moreover, Twin Tree Mngmt LP has 0% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Of Vermont reported 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 9,786 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. Vangolen Glenn M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of stock.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,010 shares to 152,566 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 8,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 879,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).