Lsv Asset Management Holding in Arrow Electronics (ARW) Cut by $423,500; Alleghany Stake in Service Intl (SCI) Lowered by $6.44 Million

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 161,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.51M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 432,812 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – WEI RAN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 19/04/2018 – Service Corporation International Honors 2017 Service Excellence Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Rev $794.5M; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Announces New Board Appointments

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.09M, down from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Arrow Electronics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $68.67. About 329,813 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Argent Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 111,187 shares. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 32,718 shares. Sigma Planning owns 0.01% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 5,807 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab stated it has 110,951 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 19,077 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation reported 605,640 shares. The New York-based Cipher LP has invested 0.1% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Com has invested 0.03% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Charles Schwab Investment reported 0.02% stake. Bluestein R H And holds 7,248 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ims Mgmt has 25,715 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Services Network Ltd has 0% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Regions has 0% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). New York-based Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI).

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Service Corporation International (SCI) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Services Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CEL-SCI: On The Verge Of Approval – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corporation (ONNN) by 854,500 shares to 9.49 million shares, valued at $195.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 21,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 443,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).