Lsv Asset Management Has Upped Its Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia I (SONA) Stake by $2.86 Million; As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Market Valuation Rose, Waterfront Capital Partners Cut Stake

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia I (SONA) by 76.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 190,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.70% . The institutional investor held 441,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.77M, up from 250,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 48,574 shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 8.08% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 20/04/2018 – SONA NAMES JEFFREY CULVER PRESIDENT & COO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA); 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 45,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 279,687 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.28 million, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $76.38. About 378,728 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.77 million for 136.39 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $607.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co by 79,983 shares to 391,246 shares, valued at $19.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 54,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 706,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mbt Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 49,249 shares to 260,305 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Packaging Corporation Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 47,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).