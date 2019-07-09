Lsv Asset Management Has Upped Its Sonoco Products Company (SON) Position by $9.14 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Rose, First Interstate Bank Has Lifted by $3.94 Million Its Stake

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Sonoco Products Company (SON) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 149,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.83M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Sonoco Products Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $65.8. About 273,442 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Increases Common Stk Div by 5.1%; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS FOR $150M CASH; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FULL-YEAR 2018 BASE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.22 TO $3.32; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippers; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO SEES DEAL MODESTLY ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO 1Q BASE EPS 74C, EST. 72C

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 86.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 2,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,769 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, up from 2,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.09M shares traded or 3.68% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon said 25 percent of third-party sales in 2017 came from global sellers; 15/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Earnings On Tap, Amazon’s Runway in Retail — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP SEEKING LEVEL PLAYING FIELD ON TAXES REGARDING AMAZON; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 04/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 26/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon is raising the price of Amazon Prime from $99 to $119, effective May 11. Last time Amazon raised pricing on Prime was March 2014. – ! $AMZN; 02/04/2018 – This marks Trump’s second direct attack on Amazon in less than a week; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Scores Deals With European Carriers in Sign of Advantage; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 654,351 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $77.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 114,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.51M shares, and cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.