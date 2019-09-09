Lsv Asset Management Has Upped Its Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Holding by $2.75 Million; Stoneridge Investment Partners Lifted Its Position in Caterpillar (CAT) as Stock Value Declined

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 94,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The institutional investor held 586,478 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.54M, up from 491,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 245,666 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 8,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 31,910 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 23,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.26B market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $126.93. About 3.42 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Broad-Based Construction Industries Growth in All Regions in 2018; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Sales Into Oil, Gas Applications Increasing in 2018; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 2,900 shares to 151,930 shares, valued at $23.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 65,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 7,000 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 0.01% stake. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 12,024 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 51,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 26,300 shares. Moody Retail Bank Division holds 0% or 548 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 2.72 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Llc reported 117,544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt reported 21,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl reported 0% stake. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Glenmede Na holds 0% or 2,738 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 586,478 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated reported 12,409 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 3,185 shares to 1,927 shares, valued at $200,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 106,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,187 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN).