Lsv Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding in Universal Health Services (UHS) by $34.70 Million; Csat Investment Advisory LP Position in Oracle (ORCL) Has Lowered as Shares Rose

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 9,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 34,447 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 43,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40 million shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – Oracle America, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) by 27.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 266,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $163.01 million, up from 983,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $152.52. About 676,533 shares traded or 4.36% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold UHS shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Levin Strategies Lp reported 0.11% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 341,911 shares. Pension holds 0% or 2,828 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa owns 8,540 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Horizon Invests Lc owns 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 2,303 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Sivik Global Healthcare Ltd Company invested in 1.26% or 40,000 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 15,372 shares. Dupont Capital invested in 18,412 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 1,559 were reported by Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd. Pitcairn Communication invested in 0.04% or 3,381 shares. Mariner Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 13,473 shares. Argi Inv Ltd Co stated it has 7,501 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Company reported 1,744 shares.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Universal Health Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Universal Health Services beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What to Expect for Universal Health’s (UHS) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What You’ll Want to Know About Universal Health Services’ Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Florida Prepares For Dorian Disaster – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 114,862 shares to 10.97M shares, valued at $167.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 150,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Mammoth Energy Services Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Doremus Invest reported 1,080 shares stake. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Com stated it has 10,370 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cutter & Brokerage holds 8,897 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Goelzer Invest reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.40 million shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.11% stake. Weitz Mngmt Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 789,900 shares. Fiduciary Trust Company stated it has 227,619 shares. 284,625 are held by Jefferies Ltd Liability Corp. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.23% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.44% or 70,590 shares. Bank Of Stockton reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Delta Ltd Llc has 2.25% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 62,620 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.16% stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% or 6,404 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle EPS in-line, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Shares Fall, Analysts Tepid After Shaky Q1 Print – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.