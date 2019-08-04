Lsv Asset Management Has Upped Autozone (AZO) Position by $34.30 Million; Synopsys (SNPS) Valuation Rose While Symphony Asset Management Has Lowered Position

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 8,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 12,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $129.35. About 1.03M shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 05/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS REPLENISHES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500M; 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Has Acquired Silicon and Beyond Private Limited for Undisclosed Terms; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Autozone Inc. (AZO) by 43.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 33,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 110,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.06 million, up from 76,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Autozone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1096.12. About 242,629 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 618,200 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $143.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado (NYSE:SBS) by 73,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,000 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.91% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Yorktown Management Research Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 420 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.66% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Pdts Ptnrs Llc holds 0.75% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Finance Corp accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 0.21% stake. Beutel Goodman And Ltd reported 99,938 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. 232,923 are owned by Massachusetts Fin Serv Company Ma. Geode Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 461,370 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp reported 1,651 shares. 6,077 were reported by Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Fmr owns 1.44M shares. Quantum holds 0.25% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 458 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Mgmt accumulated 5,000 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 60,429 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt stated it has 24,554 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Capital Fund Mgmt holds 29,542 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na stated it has 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). California Pub Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 932,505 shares. Shell Asset reported 10,934 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 6,537 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Caxton Assoc LP reported 2,659 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 4,469 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corp. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.04% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).