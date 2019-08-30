Lsv Asset Management Has Upped Amdocs Limited (DOX) Holding; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined, American Money Management Lowered Its Holding by $1.84 Million

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 52.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 32,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 28,790 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 61,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 6.18 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/03/2018 – Goertek’s Next-Generation VR HMD Reference Design in Partnership with Qualcomm Highlighted at 2018 GDC; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not lnform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on January 29, 2018; 13/04/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broadcom Ltd plan to; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Even With Takeover Bid Blocked, Qualcomm `Is in a Tight Spot’; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Chief Visits Washington in Bid to Save Qualcomm Deal; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM – sources h…; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – “APPRECIATES” STATEMENT FROM U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY AND CFIUS CHAIR STEVEN MNUCHIN ON MARCH 12

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (DOX) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 308,374 shares as the company's stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.44M, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Amdocs Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $64.74. About 325,220 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Largecap Etf (SCHX) by 33,002 shares to 39,169 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP).

