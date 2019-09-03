Lsv Asset Management Has Trimmed Nelnet (NNI) Holding; Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Jack In The Box Inc has $10500 highest and $6900 lowest target. $87.67’s average target is 2.75% above currents $85.32 stock price. Jack In The Box Inc had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Friday, August 2. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform” on Friday, August 9. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 9 with “Underperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 21 by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer maintained Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) rating on Friday, March 22. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $92 target. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Monday, May 20. See Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $78.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell New Target: $69.0000 Initiates Coverage On

25/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform New Target: $75.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $87.0000 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Lsv Asset Management decreased Nelnet Inc. (NNI) stake by 28.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lsv Asset Management sold 265,834 shares as Nelnet Inc. (NNI)’s stock rose 8.67%. The Lsv Asset Management holds 674,639 shares with $37.15 million value, down from 940,473 last quarter. Nelnet Inc. now has $2.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $67.05. About 60,226 shares traded. Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) has risen 7.53% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NNI News: 13/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2004-3; 08/05/2018 – NELNET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.67, EST. $1.36 (2 EST.); 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Rating To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-2; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2015-2; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2016-1; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Takes Various Actions on Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2005-1; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades three tranches in Wachovia Student Loan Trust 2005-1 and 2006-1; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1 Nts Prelim Rtgs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold NNI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 12.98 million shares or 4.10% less from 13.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability has 0% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 7 shares. Invesco invested in 0% or 121,948 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 8,027 shares. State Street has 0% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp has 29,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) or 1.37M shares. Moreover, Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 74,700 shares. 22,080 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Federated Investors Pa accumulated 0% or 431 shares. Charles Schwab has invested 0.01% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company accumulated 76,800 shares. Leuthold Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 6,667 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 0% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 2,757 shares.

More notable recent Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Pays A 0.3% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Nelnet Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate Nelnet, Inc.’s (NYSE:NNI) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This Is What Hedge Funds Think About Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Lsv Asset Management increased Edison International (NYSE:EIX) stake by 182,500 shares to 1.36 million valued at $83.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jetblue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) stake by 634,765 shares and now owns 8.32M shares. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was raised too.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better-Than-Expected Q3 Sends Jack in the Box Shares Over 13% Higher Thursday Morning – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About Jack in the Box Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JACK) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: JACK, AGO, TPIC – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jack in the Box (JACK) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Jack in the Box Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management reported 6,000 shares. State Street reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Oppenheimer And holds 0.01% or 3,047 shares. Macquarie Limited has invested 0.1% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). United Fincl Advisers Limited Com has 7,310 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited stated it has 0.11% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Fmr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 475 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Tech Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Renaissance Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 154,400 shares. 180,645 are owned by Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership. Massachusetts-based Natixis Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 258,800 are held by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 16,273 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 27,977 were reported by Susquehanna Int Group Llp.