Lsv Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Valero Energy (VLO) as Market Valuation Declined; Assurant (AIZ) Position Maintained by Stevens Capital Management Lp

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 740.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 45,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 51,287 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46 million, up from 6,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $127.03. About 518,670 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Assurant Inc.’s Shelf Ratings, Rates Senior Notes Baa2; On Review For Downgrade; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO Il, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO II, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018; 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS ASSURANT INC.’S SHELF RATINGS, RATES SR NOTES

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) by 0.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 7,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 7.35 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $629.58M, down from 7.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Valero Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 4.40M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 EPS, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.91M for 12.18 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) by 237,400 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $15.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 776,730 shares, and has risen its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 122,691 shares to 81,523 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 136,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,658 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).