Lsv Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Position as Valuation Declined; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Decreased Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake as Market Value Rose

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 411,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.16 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.27M, down from 4.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.67. About 65,992 shares traded. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 44.17% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 06/03/2018 – Kronos Ranked Number One for Time & Attendance in 2018 Best in KLAS Report; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q Net $70.7M; 22/05/2018 – Forbes Names Kronos One of Top Three Places to Work in Software; 17/05/2018 – Retail TouchPoints And Kronos Host Online Panel Discussion Covering Predictive Scheduling; 05/03/2018 Mackenzie Health Selects Workforce Dimensions from Kronos to Engage Employees in a Smart Hospital Setting; 08/05/2018 – KRONOS 1Q EPS 61C; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: KRONOS 4Q EPS 41C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – KRONOS BIO NAMES DR. NORBERT BISCHOFBERGER PRESIDENT & CEO; 28/03/2018 – Kronos Workforce Ready Empowers Employees and Managers with a Reimagined Mobile Experience; 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL;OUTLOOK STABLE

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,910 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.64 million, down from 141,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $280.51. About 606,470 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 138,500 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $42.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 72,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.96M shares, and has risen its stake in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Analysts await Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 49.25% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.67 per share. KRO’s profit will be $39.40M for 10.05 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Kronos Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% EPS growth.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 14,362 shares to 86,679 shares, valued at $13.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.72 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.