Lsv Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) by $860,200; Sg Americas Securities Boosted Helmerich & Payne Com (HP) Position

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com (HP) by 106.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 15,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,984 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 15,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 341,125 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc. (RTEC) by 36.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 39,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $862.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $26.96. About 50,000 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 23.65% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 169,715 shares. Hilton Mgmt invested in 1,617 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management Limited has 44,189 shares. Sun Life Fin holds 186 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp has 0.03% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 11.89M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Wendell David invested in 33,470 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Co accumulated 42,929 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 11,233 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 4,152 shares. Cwm Lc has 7,855 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 47,002 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 100,387 shares. Hodges Management reported 0.18% stake. 50,392 are owned by Pictet Asset.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Beverage Corp Com (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 21,816 shares to 9,649 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sjw Group Com (NYSE:SJW) by 5,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,665 shares, and cut its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CAR).

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “10 Old-School Tech Giants Offer Great Value and Dividends During the Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend NYSE:HPQ – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Keep Ignoring Bad News and Keep Buying Buy Micron Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Rudolph Technologies, Inc. – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rudolph Technologies Growing Into Expanding Markets, And Priced Fairly – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Zacks.com” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “inTEST to Participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ AGN, DFRG, PCMI, RTEC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 52.17% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RTEC’s profit will be $7.04M for 30.64 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Rudolph Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt owns 202 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 678,267 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Panagora Asset has invested 0.04% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Citigroup Inc holds 21,450 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd holds 1.09M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 7,952 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 125,893 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Invesco holds 0% or 141,451 shares. State Street Corp invested in 0% or 1.04 million shares. Metropolitan Life Co Ny has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 0.02% or 89,994 shares. 44,421 were reported by Sg Americas Llc. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 34,770 shares.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 39,000 shares to 183,000 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 133,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC).