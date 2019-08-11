Lsv Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Eaton Public Limited Company (ETN) Holding by $5.37 Million as Share Price Rose; Glovista Investments Has Trimmed Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $453,440; Stock Value Rose

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 4,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,437 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 8,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Public Limited Company (ETN) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 67,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 5.24M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $422.40M, down from 5.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Public Limited Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 2.36 million shares traded or 6.20% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $245.39 million activity. $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. The insider Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr by 9,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $651,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 115,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.16% or 18,945 shares. Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 33,837 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Heritage Mgmt Corporation accumulated 118,752 shares. First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Invest Svcs holds 1.55% or 33,827 shares. Tci Wealth invested in 0.48% or 10,474 shares. Parsons Cap Incorporated Ri invested in 117,875 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Provise Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 105,120 shares. Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 0.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 5,572 shares. The California-based Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) has invested 0.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mackenzie Fincl has 2.84 million shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pennsylvania Co has 0.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 13,177 shares. Avenir Corporation has 2,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Dumont & Blake Invest Advsr Ltd has invested 0.7% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Iat Reinsurance reported 0.7% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) by 1.04M shares to 3.25 million shares, valued at $244.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 751,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 983,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS).