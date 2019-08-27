Lsv Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding in Shoe Carnival (SCVL) as Market Value Declined; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Trimmed Position in Deere & Co (DE) as Valuation Rose

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 50,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.63% . The institutional investor held 780,286 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.55 million, down from 830,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Shoe Carnival Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.30M market cap company. The stock increased 5.12% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 277,412 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q Net $13M; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY EPS $1.85-EPS $2.00; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.85 TO $2.00; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 71C; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 09/03/2018 Shoe Carnival Short-Interest Ratio Rises 47% to 17 Days; 14/05/2018 – Ams Capital LTDA Buys New 1.7% Position in Shoe Carnival; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O FY SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $150.81. About 1.81 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana Tru And Mngmt accumulated 0.11% or 1,327 shares. Sarasin And Llp holds 1.25 million shares or 3.84% of its portfolio. Aqr Management Lc owns 6,568 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nordea Investment Ab accumulated 0.02% or 66,866 shares. Cypress holds 0.09% or 2,662 shares. Ruffer Llp owns 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,900 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.01% or 3,436 shares. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Llc invested 2.58% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). First Personal Services reported 40,255 shares stake. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 93,159 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx reported 5,332 shares stake. 2,783 are held by Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp. Guardian Invest Management holds 11,500 shares. Choate Inv Advisors holds 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 5,045 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 1,360 shares.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 329,479 shares to 11.46M shares, valued at $103.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reinsurance Group Of America Incorporat (NYSE:RGA) by 9,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 961,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

