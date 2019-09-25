Lsv Asset Management Has Raised Stake in Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia I (SONA) by $2.86 Million; Intercontinentalexchange (ICE) Holder Tiverton Asset Management Increased Holding by $1.39 Million as Stock Price Rose

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia I (SONA) by 76.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 190,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.70% . The institutional investor held 441,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.77M, up from 250,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 37,001 shares traded. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 8.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 26/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 20/04/2018 – SONA NAMES JEFFREY CULVER PRESIDENT & COO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA); 16/03/2018 SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – ON MARCH 12 J. ADAM SOTHEN TENDERED RESIGNATION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intercontinentalexchange Inc (ICE) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 16,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 295,935 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.43M, up from 279,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinentalexchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $93.04. About 570,952 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 24,548 shares to 147,387 shares, valued at $7.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 7,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,435 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menora Mivtachim Limited reported 532,745 shares. Retail Bank Of Stockton has 3,450 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0.14% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 577,494 are held by Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas. Cibc Ww accumulated 9,565 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 1.85 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Penobscot Invest Comm owns 80,289 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Gru owns 0.45% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 13,650 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Com holds 354,257 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 792,813 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt has invested 0.49% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Nordea Management has 0.06% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Ajo LP holds 0.03% or 60,962 shares. Fcg Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,196 shares.

