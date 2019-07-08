Lsv Asset Management Has Raised Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Holding By $16.36 Million; Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Sellers Decreased By 9.81% Their Shorts

Lsv Asset Management increased Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) stake by 74.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lsv Asset Management acquired 564,147 shares as Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)’s stock rose 5.32%. The Lsv Asset Management holds 1.32 million shares with $39.18 million value, up from 758,236 last quarter. Silgan Holdings Inc. now has $3.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $31.11. About 214,727 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 10.02% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 12/03/2018 Silgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.03 TO $2.13; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Silgan Holdings Outlook Reflects Improving Operating Performance; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Silgan; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silgan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLGN); 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) had a decrease of 9.81% in short interest. CLNE’s SI was 2.99M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.81% from 3.32M shares previously. With 404,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s short sellers to cover CLNE’s short positions. The SI to Clean Energy Fuels Corp’s float is 2.2%. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.505. About 402,324 shares traded. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has risen 39.41% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CLNE News: 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 13/03/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Rev $89.3M; 19/04/2018 – UNION ENERGY SOLUTIONS LTD PARTNERSHIP SAYS CLEAN ENERGY WILL DESIGN AND BUILD THE 3 CNG STATIONS AND CONSTRUCTION IS ANTICIPATED TO BEGIN SPRING 2018; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 1Q EPS 8c; 19/04/2018 – UNION ENERGY SOLUTIONS LTD PARTNERSHIP SAYS ENTERED CONTRACT WITH CLEAN ENERGY FUELS TO CONSTRUCT 3 CNG FUELING STATIONS ALONG ONTARIO’S HIGHWAY 401; 20/04/2018 – Clean Energy to Construct Three CNG Stations in Ontario for Union Energy Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 1Q Rev $102.4M; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total Will Become Largest Stockholder With 25% Stake; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Reports 85.1 Million Gallons Delivered and Revenue of $102.4 Million for First Quarter of 2018; 13/03/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Loss $28.3M

Lsv Asset Management decreased Tcf Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCB) stake by 74,700 shares to 3.79M valued at $78.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 742,994 shares and now owns 761,502 shares. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SLGN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 0.17% less from 70.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc accumulated 34,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 98,900 shares. 42,946 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Pnc Financial Svcs owns 190,152 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 0.04% or 675,704 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 853,762 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp holds 0.02% or 3.60M shares. 15,700 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Bank & Trust accumulated 24,100 shares. Invesco reported 1.21M shares. Btim Corporation holds 780,812 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca, California-based fund reported 85,925 shares.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $512.66 million. The firm supplies compressed natural gas , liquefied natural gas (LNG), and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations.

