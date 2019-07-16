Lsv Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) as Share Price Rose; Cohen Lawrence B Has Upped Mastercard (MA) Position by $487,625

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,416 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $279.37. About 2.71 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 46,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.24 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.67 million, up from 5.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Franklin Street Properties Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $816.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.61. About 358,583 shares traded or 15.23% up from the average. Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEMKT:FSP) has risen 2.40% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FSP News: 13/03/2018 GRNET trials ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) and TIP’s Voyager white box solution; 30/04/2018 – CNP: LISSOWSKI REPLACES DE VILLENEUVE AS FSP HEAD; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street Backs 2018 FFO 96c/Shr-FFO $1.00/Shr; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Street Declares Dividend of 9c; 29/03/2018 – VERBUND deploys ADVA FSP 3000 to power renewable energy ambitions; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street 1Q Net $1.43M; 29/03/2018 – ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE ADAG.DE – VERBUND DEPLOYS ADVA FSP 3000 TO POWER RENEWABLE ENERGY AMBITIONS; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street 1Q Rev $66.9M; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street Backs 2018 EPS 2c-EPS 6c

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) by 83,935 shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $129.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) by 37,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,226 shares, and cut its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TJX) by 12,630 shares to 97,075 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,176 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros holds 1.31% or 23,909 shares in its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 3,119 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cap Ww Investors stated it has 1.3% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Clarkston Cap Partners Ltd holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 61,256 shares. Alley Commerce Ltd Llc has 2.36% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 57,675 are owned by Kdi Prtn Lc. Horizon Limited Com owns 3,957 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 1,642 are held by Acg Wealth. Beck Llc invested in 0.26% or 2,285 shares. Monetta Financial Services Inc reported 39,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 1.77% or 245,681 shares. Shelton Cap holds 1,748 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tru Advsr holds 1.26% or 4,545 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware invested in 0.19% or 11,100 shares.