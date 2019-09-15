Lsv Asset Management Has Raised Its American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Holding; Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Sentiment Is 0.89

Lsv Asset Management increased American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) stake by 2.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lsv Asset Management acquired 24,100 shares as American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Lsv Asset Management holds 891,500 shares with $24.21M value, up from 867,400 last quarter. American Equity Investment Life Holding now has $2.23B valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 522,097 shares traded or 13.84% up from the average. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale

Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 111 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 125 sold and decreased their equity positions in Allegheny Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 129.90 million shares, down from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Allegheny Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 8 to 8 for the same number . Sold All: 45 Reduced: 80 Increased: 81 New Position: 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 81.22 million shares or 0.69% less from 81.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lsv Asset Management decreased Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) stake by 38,440 shares to 132,505 valued at $23.32 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) stake by 857,700 shares and now owns 24.22M shares. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Common Stock (NYSE:AEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Common Stock has $3200 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.67’s average target is 20.95% above currents $24.53 stock price. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Raymond James.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 8.72% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for 400,000 shares. Mcclain Value Management Llc owns 183,521 shares or 5.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Den Berg Management I Inc has 5.22% invested in the company for 1.39 million shares. The Connecticut-based Sasco Capital Inc Ct has invested 3.58% in the stock. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa, a Washington-based fund reported 172,140 shares.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated produces and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, High Performance Materials & Components; and Flat-Rolled Products. It has a 16.44 P/E ratio. The High Performance Materials & Components segment provides various high performance materials, including titanium and titanium alloys; nickel-and cobalt alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys, and other specialty materials, in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $45.39M for 15.21 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.10% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 1.49M shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES