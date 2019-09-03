Lsv Asset Management Has Raised By $38.95 Million Its Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Stake; Harbert Fund Advisors Decreased By $5.08 Million Its Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Position

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) stake by 52.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 847,100 shares as Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI)’s stock rose 21.96%. The Harbert Fund Advisors Inc holds 773,900 shares with $4.71 million value, down from 1.62M last quarter. Rubicon Proj Inc now has $543.16M valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 452,205 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M

Lsv Asset Management increased Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) stake by 12.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lsv Asset Management acquired 188,185 shares as Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII)’s stock rose 2.31%. The Lsv Asset Management holds 1.73 million shares with $359.25M value, up from 1.55M last quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. now has $8.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $209. About 159,525 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 29/03/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – UNIT GOT $94 MLN FIXED-PRICE CONTRACT FROM U.S. COAST GUARD TO BUY LONG-LEAD MATERIALS FOR 10TH NSC; 16/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Contract for DDG 51-Class Follow Yard Services; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Huntington Ingalls; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES AWARDED $94 MILLION ADVANCE PROCUREMENT CONTRACT FOR A 10TH NATIONAL SECURITY CUTTER; 07/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE– Huntington Ingalls Industries Begins Fabrication of Destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125); 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuild; 25/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q REV. $1.87B, EST. $1.74B; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Lsv Asset Management decreased Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) stake by 64,800 shares to 11.48M valued at $258.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Firstenergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) stake by 3.51 million shares and now owns 9.57 million shares. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) was reduced too.

