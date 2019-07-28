Lsv Asset Management Has Raised Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Holding by $1.25 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Share Price Rose, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding by $416,610

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) by 27.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 17,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, up from 63,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $84.26. About 92,401 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 12.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.5M; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals, Amneal/Impax See Deal Closing in Early May; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.43-Adj EPS $6.08; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS AND IMPAX LABORATORIES FOR UNDISCLOSED CASH CONSIDERATION; 03/04/2018 IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – TO DIVEST A SELECTION OF ITS GENERIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANI WILL ACQUIRE LICENSE, SUPPLY & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR A SECOND PIPELINE PRODUCT, DICLOFENAC-MISOPROSTOL DR TABLETS

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,144 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, up from 200,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 2.61 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $173,240 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors has 2,959 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group accumulated 0% or 551,458 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 8,176 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested in 4,790 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd holds 0.95% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 276,879 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Hussman Strategic holds 0.23% or 13,500 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 8,000 shares. Mangrove Prtn stated it has 5.18% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Moreover, Captrust Fin has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 17 shares. Rice Hall James And Limited Liability reported 27,914 shares. The New York-based Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Walleye Trading Ltd Company holds 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) or 980 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Tru holds 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) or 6 shares.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 26,800 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $136.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 24,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 540,714 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corporation Public Limited Company (NYSE:ETN).

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 52,485 shares to 94,587 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,249 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.