Lsv Asset Management Has Lowered Position in The Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) by $15.67 Million as Valuation Declined; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Value Rose, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Upped Stake

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 51,348 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.52 million, up from 49,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 2.00M shares traded or 4.26% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 356,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 2.81 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.19 million, down from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 2.98 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 22/05/2018 – 59ZN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – 34RL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N – INVESTING IN NEW TALENTS, INCLUDING KEY HIRES DURING THE QTR TO OVERSEE INVESTMENT STRATEGY, CONSULT RELATIONS AND TRADING- CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – 40XU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 26%; 01/05/2018 – 96XH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/03/2018 – 66VW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Investment to Exchange Majority Stake in Amherst Capital for Minotirty Stake in Amherst Holdings; 23/04/2018 – 36JM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – 38UU: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc. by 258,857 shares to 4.45M shares, valued at $61.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rlj Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 385,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 987,763 shares, and has risen its stake in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.24 million for 11.84 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

