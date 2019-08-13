Lsv Asset Management Has Lowered Its Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Stake by $4.31 Million; Share Value Rose; As Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Valuation Rose, Nwi Management LP Trimmed by $960,000 Its Position

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 113,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 4.72 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.13M, down from 4.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 609,337 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – COURT APPROVED PROCEDURES FOR SOLICITATION OF COMPETING PROPOSALS FOR SALE/ RESTRUCTURING OF 19 REMAINING FACILITIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System; 07/03/2018 – Texas nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO’S TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The hedge fund held 3.69 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.37M, down from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.63B market cap company. It closed at $19.01 lastly. It is down 7.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Extends Bet on Balky Pratt Engine With $2 Billion Deal; 23/04/2018 – JetBlue And JetSuiteX Announce Codeshare Partnership; 17/04/2018 – JetBlue flight attendants vote to unionize; 11/05/2018 – JetBlue Reaches Initial Labor Agreement With Pilots Union; 19/04/2018 – Fraport USA Lands at New York-JFK to Manage the Retail Program at JetBlue’s Terminal 5; 12/03/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 4.47 BLN, UP 6.8 PCT; 10/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – TRAFFIC IN APRIL INCREASED 5.7 PERCENT FROM APRIL 2017, ON A CAPACITY INCREASE OF 5.3 PERCENT; 12/03/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – LOAD FACTOR FOR FEBRUARY 2018 WAS 82.6 PERCENT, UNCHANGED FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 17/05/2018 – JETBLUE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING CONCLUDES; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE IN FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, ACCORD FOR 5 MORE GATES

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 600,000 shares to 2.43M shares, valued at $62.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Equities (Call).

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $189.61 million for 7.43 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Company reported 399,970 shares stake. 34,700 are held by Denali Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Field And Main Financial Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 250 shares. Smith Graham And Inv Lp accumulated 0.81% or 449,170 shares. Northern holds 0.01% or 2.37 million shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Voya Inv, a Georgia-based fund reported 60,058 shares. Moors Cabot invested 0.05% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Hanson & Doremus Investment Management stated it has 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 260,959 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Old Comml Bank In invested in 15,150 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 15,095 shares. 11,247 are held by Cibc Asset Management Incorporated.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 38,278 shares to 157,944 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 28,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Rocky Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts Inc has invested 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). M&T Bank Corp, New York-based fund reported 13,737 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 54,700 shares. Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.02% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.05% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Prudential Inc holds 383,763 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh owns 19,228 shares. Bennicas Assoc owns 6,850 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Lp invested 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Aperio Gp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 92,299 shares. Smithfield reported 1,120 shares. Scout Invs stated it has 0.89% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Sterling Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 79,400 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd holds 244,240 shares.

