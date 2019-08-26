Lsv Asset Management Has Lowered Its Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado (SBS) Position; Gnc Holdings Class A (GNC) Shorts Increased By 4.43%

Lsv Asset Management decreased Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado (SBS) stake by 37.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lsv Asset Management sold 73,200 shares as Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado (SBS)’s stock rose 17.98%. The Lsv Asset Management holds 121,000 shares with $1.28 million value, down from 194,200 last quarter. Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado now has $8.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 111,456 shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 28/03/2018 – Payment Of Interest On Own Capital Notice To Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – SABESP Announces 1Q18 Results; 11/03/2018 – Sabesp — MATERIAL FACT: Corporate Reorganization of Sabesp; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q NET INCOME R$580.4M, EST. R$622.0M; 02/05/2018 – SABESP: NOTICE TO THE MARKET; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp, China Mobile (Ho; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Dividends Corresponding to BRL1.0298 per Common Share Will Be Paid on June 26; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: CORPORATE REORGANIZATION OF SABESP; 11/03/2018 SABESP: GROUP INTERESTED IN BUYING SHRS TO BE ISSUED BY HOLDCO; 10/05/2018 – COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO – SABESP- QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUE TOTALED R$ 3,699.6 MLN, UP 4% IN THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Gnc Holdings Inc Class A (NYSE:GNC) had an increase of 4.43% in short interest. GNC’s SI was 27.39 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.43% from 26.22M shares previously. With 1.88 million avg volume, 15 days are for Gnc Holdings Inc Class A (NYSE:GNC)’s short sellers to cover GNC’s short positions. The stock increased 5.56% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 124,407 shares traded. GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) has declined 31.13% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GNC News: 26/04/2018 – GNC to close 200 stores this year; 05/04/2018 – GENERAL NUTRITION CORP – IN ADDITION, RAPID NUTRITION WILL BE ABLE TO DISTRIBUTE ITS OWNED BRANDS THROUGH THE GNC GLOBAL NETWORK; 09/05/2018 – GNC: VOTES RECEIVED TO DATE SHOW SUPPORT FOR SHARE ISSUANCE; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Investor Buys New 1.2% Position in GNC; 26/04/2018 – GNC Holdings 1Q EBITDA $59.3M; 01/05/2018 – GNC Live Well and Operation Homefront Launch the Live Well & Serve America’s Military Families Campaign; 05/04/2018 – GNC Holdings Will Partner With Rapid Nutrition to Market, Sell and Distribute GNC Products; 26/04/2018 – GNC is planning to shutter about 200 stores across the U.S. and Canada in 2018; 26/04/2018 – GNC Holdings 1Q EPS 7c; 02/05/2018 – GNC Encourages Stockholders To Vote In Connection With Hayao Investment

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.69, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold GNC Holdings, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 43.36 million shares or 11.85% more from 38.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt stated it has 34,003 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association accumulated 10,229 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 150 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 378,313 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 0% in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). Barclays Public Lc reported 0% in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). Cwm Ltd Co accumulated 3,500 shares or 0% of the stock. 16,000 are owned by Quinn Opportunity Prtn Lc. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 150 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) for 9,633 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 8,093 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 48,676 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc owns 59,364 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com reported 653,999 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 126,550 shares.

GNC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company has market cap of $160.70 million. The Company’s products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise. It has a 3.83 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products under the GNC proprietary brands, as well as under third-party brands.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $7,450 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $7,450 was made by Piano Steven on Thursday, May 30.

