Lsv Asset Management Has Lowered By $343,260 Its First Financial Northwest (FFNW) Stake; Contour Asset Management Has Lowered By $46.24 Million Its Realpage (RP) Position

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased Realpage Inc (RP) stake by 59.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 770,737 shares as Realpage Inc (RP)’s stock rose 3.73%. The Contour Asset Management Llc holds 518,433 shares with $31.46M value, down from 1.29 million last quarter. Realpage Inc now has $6.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $64.49. About 294,905 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN

Lsv Asset Management decreased First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) stake by 35.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lsv Asset Management sold 22,884 shares as First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW)’s stock rose 1.81%. The Lsv Asset Management holds 41,965 shares with $660,000 value, down from 64,849 last quarter. First Financial Northwest Inc. now has $151.58M valuation. The stock increased 3.76% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 3,303 shares traded. First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) has declined 7.71% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FFNW News: 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest 1Q EPS 66c; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 02/04/2018 First Financial Northwest Declines Most in More Than Six Years; 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest Raises Quarterly Dividend to 8c Vs. 7c; 26/04/2018 – First Financial Northwest, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend 14 Percent to $0.08 per Share; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 26/04/2018 – FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST INC – NET LOANS RECEIVABLE INCREASED TO $991.1 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $988.7 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest Net Loans Receivable $991.1M at March 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Northwest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFNW)

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. RP’s profit will be $28.38M for 53.74 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Share Price Increased 290% – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What to Expect From AvalonBay (AVB) in Q2 Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Equity Residential’s (EQR) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pixium Vision announces H1 2019 financial results and provides business update – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RealPage to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Realpage (NASDAQ:RP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Realpage has $80 highest and $60 lowest target. $68’s average target is 5.44% above currents $64.49 stock price. Realpage had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Stephens maintained RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $70 target. Benchmark maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by RBC Capital Markets. J.P. Morgan maintained RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $50.37 million activity. 150,000 RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) shares with value of $8.78 million were sold by Seren Capital – Ltd..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt has 0.2% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 815,094 shares. Westfield Cap Company Ltd Partnership has invested 0.37% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Moreover, Polar Asset Mngmt Prns has 0.42% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 113,153 were reported by Fifth Third Bank. The New York-based Timessquare Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.7% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 433,537 shares. Pitcairn invested in 4,530 shares. 763,966 are owned by Geode Capital Management Limited Liability. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management accumulated 0.03% or 31,100 shares. Verition Fund reported 4,857 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 54,630 shares. Macquarie Ltd reported 61,834 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech owns 0.02% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 2,608 shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Lsv Asset Management increased Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) stake by 1.90M shares to 2.13M valued at $387.71 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG) stake by 11,924 shares and now owns 279,198 shares. Rlj Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was raised too.

More notable recent First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Financial Northwest (FFNW) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: First Financial Northwest (FFNW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold FFNW shares while 20 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.32 million shares or 4.49% less from 4.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,676 are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Co. Northern Trust stated it has 97,968 shares. Bancorporation Of America De owns 109,133 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW). Jpmorgan Chase & Company accumulated 0% or 3,995 shares. Geode Cap Ltd accumulated 86,473 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) for 2,452 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc owns 649,600 shares. 16,676 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Llc. 13,776 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Qs Investors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) for 279 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1,748 shares. Bridgeway Cap reported 0.02% in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW). Meeder Asset Mngmt has 300 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 9,300 shares.