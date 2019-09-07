Lsv Asset Management Has Lowered Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stake by $475,200; Stock Declined; Caxton Associates LP Stake in Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Trimmed as Stock Declined

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 63.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 1,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 1,083 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280,000, down from 2,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $7.48 during the last trading session, reaching $237.35. About 1.05M shares traded or 18.85% up from the average. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 26/04/2018 – DPZ 1Q DOMESTIC CO-OWNED COMP GROWTH +6.4%, EST. +4.7%; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA REPORTS REFINANCING TRANSACTION; 20/03/2018 – DP Eurasia annual core profit rises 28.9 percent; 16/04/2018 – KXLY Spokane: Domino’s Pizza will now deliver to outdoor locations; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Party Still in Full Swing as CEO Nears His Exit; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgn 2, Afms 5 Domino’s Pizza Master Issuer LLC Nts Rtgs; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 8.3 PCT; QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 5.0 PCT; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Announces Refinancing Transaction; 05/03/2018 Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 10,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.25M, down from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.59. About 535,646 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Inc owns 123,584 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 14,990 shares. Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 1,830 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invests Company stated it has 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 315,100 are held by Tegean Cap Ltd Liability Corp. The New York-based Clearbridge Lc has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability invested in 653,276 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 1.96M shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 297,286 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Llc has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 207,463 were accumulated by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Numerixs Invest Technology holds 8,200 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.08% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Art Advisors Ltd Com owns 4,800 shares.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts L.P. (NYSE:HST) by 134,800 shares to 6.52M shares, valued at $123.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 355,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 937,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94M for 28.80 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 19,981 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hoplite Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 59,382 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Victory invested in 217,836 shares. 68,361 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Management Equity. Oppenheimer And Incorporated stated it has 4,533 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Paragon Limited has invested 0.33% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). M&T Bank & Trust stated it has 1,969 shares. Chilton Communications Limited Liability reported 238,579 shares stake. Daiwa Secs Grp reported 7,776 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.03% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 45,759 shares. Cumberland Prtn has 0.03% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Royal London Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Sterling Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). 4,757 were reported by Gam Ag. Epoch Inv Prtnrs Incorporated accumulated 20,984 shares.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 24,301 shares to 30,444 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

