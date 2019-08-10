Lsv Asset Management Has Lifted Its Office Depot (ODP) Stake by $12.15 Million; Market Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Crossvault Capital Management Boosted Stake

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 4.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 26.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.31M, up from 22.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 6.67M shares traded or 30.87% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Announces Workonomy Business Services Offering; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 7,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,353 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 77,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Advsrs Corp holds 528,558 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 2.15% or 4.60 million shares in its portfolio. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na holds 2.56% or 55,488 shares. Weybosset & Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1832 Asset Management LP accumulated 8.11M shares. Texas Cap Bank Tx, Texas-based fund reported 4,114 shares. Harvey Cap Mgmt Inc, Florida-based fund reported 58,946 shares. Sit holds 2.14% or 574,152 shares in its portfolio. Boyer Corporon Wealth Management Ltd holds 2.11% or 39,882 shares in its portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel has 305,875 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. 203,290 are owned by Icm Asset Mngmt Wa. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc holds 10,055 shares. F&V Capital Limited Com invested in 6.02% or 89,413 shares. Family accumulated 55,683 shares or 2.83% of the stock. Nomura Hldg holds 0.2% or 397,198 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 56,123 are owned by World Asset Incorporated. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 4.70 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 377,293 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.54% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Tortoise Invest Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 150 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 45.48 million shares. Savant Capital Lc stated it has 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Ameriprise reported 4.08M shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.63 million shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Com reported 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Fairpointe Ltd Com owns 22.40M shares or 2.71% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability reported 1.15 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 722,050 shares.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 247,255 shares to 222,800 shares, valued at $8.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 28,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,300 shares, and cut its stake in American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG).