Lsv Asset Management Has Increased Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia I (SONA) Holding; Utah Retirement Systems Has Decreased Oracle (ORCL) Stake By $901,936

Lsv Asset Management increased Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia I (SONA) stake by 76.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lsv Asset Management acquired 190,962 shares as Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia I (SONA)’s stock rose 6.70%. The Lsv Asset Management holds 441,900 shares with $6.77 million value, up from 250,938 last quarter. Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia I now has $377.12M valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 20,416 shares traded. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 8.08% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller; 20/04/2018 – SONA NAMES JEFFREY CULVER PRESIDENT & COO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 26/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA); 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 3.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems sold 16,106 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 439,841 shares with $25.06M value, down from 455,947 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $178.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.17% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $53.38. About 14.75 million shares traded or 5.66% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 20/03/2018 – Oracle HCM Cloud Delivers Simple and Powerful Innovations that Can Make Work More Enjoyable and Supportive for Employees; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Delivers Next Set of Autonomous Cloud Platform Services; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Utah Retirement Systems increased Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 12,921 shares to 140,054 valued at $3.91M in 2019Q2. It also upped Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) stake by 4,649 shares and now owns 26,127 shares. Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Callahan Advsrs Ltd invested in 18,040 shares. Cordasco Finance Networks has invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 1.09M are held by Strs Ohio. Highland Mngmt Lp accumulated 40,000 shares. Millennium Llc invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Yhb Inv holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 160,878 shares. Moreover, Tuttle Tactical Management has 1.57% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 70,104 shares. 5,000 are held by Riverbridge Prtn Lc. Macquarie Gru accumulated 14.52 million shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.81% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Glenview Bankshares Tru Dept holds 0.24% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 9,930 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 423,682 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.28% or 3.32 million shares. St Johns Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 15,203 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.53 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Oracle Corp has $66 highest and $48 lowest target. $57.47’s average target is 7.66% above currents $53.38 stock price. Oracle Corp had 39 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by UBS. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $53 target in Friday, March 15 report. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Rosenblatt. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, March 14. MUFG Securities Americas Inc has “Buy” rating and $56 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 6 investors sold SONA shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 16.83 million shares or 1.24% less from 17.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 249,400 were accumulated by Maltese Capital Management Ltd. Walthausen Ltd Liability Com owns 71,430 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 5,414 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 5,572 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 240,031 were accumulated by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd. Toth Finance Advisory reported 678 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 168,467 shares. Prudential Financial has 62,053 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 40,700 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 43,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest invested 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15,374 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp invested in 23,995 shares or 0% of the stock. New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc owns 88,296 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Lsv Asset Management decreased Hyster (NYSE:HY) stake by 186,665 shares to 469,648 valued at $25.95 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spirit Realty Capital Inc. stake by 481,675 shares and now owns 991,307 shares. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) was reduced too.