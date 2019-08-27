Lsv Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $131.84 Million as Valuation Rose; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Maintains Stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN)

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 51,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The institutional investor held 211,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11M, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 80,587 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN)

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 43.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 1.39M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 4.59 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $436.75M, up from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $95.47. About 688,831 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 106,644 shares. Brookstone Capital holds 0.04% or 12,503 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 2,760 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 5,617 shares. Coatue Lc, New York-based fund reported 13,269 shares. M&R Mgmt stated it has 0.09% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Greenwich Inv Management invested in 19,795 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 34,793 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc holds 0.02% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities holds 0.05% or 4,259 shares. 200 are held by North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% or 13,096 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks reported 6,775 shares. Moreover, Moors And Cabot Inc has 0.02% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 161,922 shares to 284,573 shares, valued at $24.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 120,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,411 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Financial Advsr Limited Company reported 0.05% stake. Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 10,498 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 23,715 are held by Ruffer Llp. Personal Cap Advsr has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct accumulated 0.01% or 3,495 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% stake. First Business Financial Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Duncker Streett Co Inc owns 2,613 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Da Davidson invested in 84,556 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Haverford Commerce holds 0.02% or 12,674 shares. 3,440 are held by Burke And Herbert Bank And Trust. Becker Cap Management Incorporated owns 61,096 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. First Interstate State Bank reported 682 shares.