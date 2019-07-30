Lsv Asset Management Has Increased Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) Stake by $5.13 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Decreased Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $303,632 as Stock Price Rose

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 2,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,626 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 38,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $144.94. About 6.02 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (CVTI) by 289.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 284,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 383,084 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, up from 98,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Covenant Transportation Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.51M market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $16.85. About 212,901 shares traded or 66.49% up from the average. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has declined 43.38% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CVTI News: 09/03/2018 – TISI CREDIT AMENDMENT ELIMINATES TOTAL LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT; 08/03/2018 – SoftBank Bond Covenant Change Plan May Be Step to Ensure IPO; 21/03/2018 – INTERSERVE – IN ADDITION, LENDERS HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND COVENANT TEST DEFERRAL DATE AND MATURITIES OF FINANCING FACILITIES AGREED IN DECEMBER 2017 TO 30 APRIL 2018; 13/03/2018 – NTN BUZZTIME INC – EWB WAIVED CO’S MINIMUM FIXED CHARGE COVERAGE RATIO COVENANT DEFAULT FOR QTR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Publishes Covenant Quality Assessment For Titan Acquisition Limited Bond Offering; 21/03/2018 – INTERSERVE LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND COVENANT TEST TO 30 APRIL; 25/04/2018 – Covenant Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s: Covenant Quality Of North American High-yield Bonds Improves Marginally In March; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Publishes Covenant Quality Assessment For W/S Packaging Holdings, Inc. Bond Offering; 03/04/2018 – HORNBY – BOARD HAS ENGAGED WITH BARCLAYS AND IT HAS BEEN AGREED THAT THEY WILL SUPPORT GROUP WITH A COVENANT WAIVER IN RELATION TO GROUP’S EBITDA COVENANT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold CVTI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 4.86% more from 10.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Capital Impact Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.57% or 67,645 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd reported 57,350 shares. The California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.03% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Victory holds 0% or 67,233 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 21,803 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 763,262 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl. Prescott Grp Cap holds 0.1% or 26,364 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 22,452 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 148,633 shares. Citigroup holds 13,884 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zpr Invest Management has invested 2.18% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Citadel Ltd reported 50,388 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 53,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0% or 2,749 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $75,000 activity.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 78,900 shares to 29,098 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 68,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.25M shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 14,041 shares to 69,810 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 53,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TLO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baupost Grp Ltd Company Ma has invested 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 197,609 shares in its portfolio. King Wealth holds 0.1% or 2,818 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 42,000 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc owns 2,384 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ancora Lc holds 135,797 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 60,882 shares. Moreover, Burke And Herbert Comml Bank And Co has 1.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brown Advisory holds 0.35% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested 0.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ferguson Wellman Cap holds 0.08% or 21,592 shares in its portfolio. Archon Prns Lc owns 101,500 shares. Timber Creek Capital Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 713 shares. New Jersey-based Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership has invested 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Co has 2,920 shares.