Lsv Asset Management Has Boosted Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB); Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Cacti Asset Management Has Lowered Stake

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 7,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 811,068 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.98 million, down from 818,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $132.24. About 11.14 million shares traded or 30.51% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 113,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 797,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.79M, up from 683,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $55.64. About 4.34 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) by 40,800 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $139.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) by 450,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.10M shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.90B for 30.61 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.