Lsv Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Amc Networks (AMCX) by $3.08 Million; Davis-Rea LTD Lifted Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holding by $1.45 Million; Stock Price Declined

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 198.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 8,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20 million, up from 4,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $164.34. About 323,568 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc. (AMCX) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 57,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 2.77M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $151.01 million, up from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.62. About 285,949 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus Corporation (NYSE:TU) by 79,800 shares to 83,500 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Louisiana (NYSE:LPX) by 59,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Davis-Rea Ltd, which manages about $173.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) by 9,133 shares to 152,883 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) by 7,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,595 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1.

